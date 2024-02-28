Verizon (VZ) Network Solution Boosts Xerox's IT Modernization

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ revealed that Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX opted to deploy Verizon’s Network as a Service solutions (NaaS) to upgrade its IT infrastructure. Verizon NaaS brings greater agility and flexibility to the enterprise’s IT framework by mixing virtual and on-site assets.



It is a digital-first, integrated solution that seamlessly connects users with applications across the cloud, data centers, corporate offices and remote workers worldwide. NaaS solution brings more transparency and predictability to operations, enabling businesses to make better decisions across their network functionalities.



Xerox, the leader in the contractual print and document services market, is aiming to streamline its IT ecosystem to drive enterprise-wide efficiency and enhance end-user experience. The company will install Verizon’s network solution across 300 Xerox business locations across all the regions it serves.



Verizon NaaS solutions will provide reliable Internet connectivity with a secured network platform. The offerings include a vast array of pre-configured and managed services such as Wide Area Network, Local Area Network and Wireless Local Area Network. Moreover, Verizon will also provide additional services such as Contact Center Management, Network and Security Consulting Services, Verizon Operational and Financial Governance and Verizon Maintenance across the Network utilizing Verizon Care.



Traditionally, modernization of enterprises’ network infrastructure usually required a significant upfront investment, which makes it a challenging endeavor. Verizon’s subscription-based consumption model effectively mitigates these issues and enables Xerox to optimize resource allocation. Verizon’s cutting-edge networking solution suite will support the development of an efficient IT environment, enabling Xerox to stay at the forefront of innovation and deliver superior services to clients.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards, as well as wireline connections.



The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the continued expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 4.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.9%.



