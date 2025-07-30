Verisk Analytics Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $253.3 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $308.1 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264.4 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $772.6 million from $716.8 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $253.3 Mln. vs. $308.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $772.6 Mln vs. $716.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.