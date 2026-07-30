Verisign Achieves #28 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Ross Stores

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) has taken over the #28 spot from Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Verisign Inc versus Ross Stores Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (VRSN plotted in blue; ROST plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VRSN vs. ROST:

VRSN is currently trading down about 2.3%, while ROST is off about 0.9% midday Thursday.

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Further VRSN Research:

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