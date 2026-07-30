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VRSN

Verisign Achieves #28 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Ross Stores

July 30, 2026 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) has taken over the #28 spot from Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Verisign Inc versus Ross Stores Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (VRSN plotted in blue; ROST plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VRSN vs. ROST:

VRSN,ROST Relative Performance Chart

VRSN is currently trading down about 2.3%, while ROST is off about 0.9% midday Thursday.

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Further VRSN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VRSN market cap history-> VRSN Split History-> Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRSN
ROST

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