Verb Technology Spikes After Technology Integration With TikTok Platform

September 05, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) are surging more than 138 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported that it has completed and launched a technology integration and strategic relationship with global social media platform TikTok. The integration will help amplify MARKET.live's hosts', vendors', and creators' reach and impact across platforms, which now includes direct access to TikTok's 150 million US users.

Currently, shares are at $1.72, up 143.80 percent from the previous close of $0.7155 on a volume of 26,563,432.

