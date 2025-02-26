VEON Demonstrates Commitment to Ukraine's Recovery with $1 Billion Investment Plan

VEON and Kyivstar emphasize their investment in Ukraine's digital infrastructure and commitment to recovery amidst ongoing challenges.

VEON Ltd., a global digital operator, along with its subsidiary Kyivstar, reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's digital infrastructure during a delegation visit to Kyiv. The visit, led by VEON Chairman Augie Fabela and CEO Kaan Terzioglu, coincided with the third anniversary of the war and included discussions with key government figures, emphasizing the importance of digital connectivity in the country's recovery efforts. VEON plans to invest $1 billion into Ukraine from 2023 to 2027 and is working towards the indirect listing of Kyivstar on the Nasdaq, potentially making it the only Ukrainian business traded in the U.S. Fabela emphasized the role of private sector investment in Ukraine's future and announced plans to bring innovative technologies like Starlink's direct-to-cell service to the country.

VEON announced a significant commitment to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine over the period of 2023-2027, demonstrating long-term confidence in the country's recovery and digital infrastructure development.

The indirect listing of Kyivstar on the Nasdaq Stock Market would position it as the only Ukrainian business publicly traded in the United States, potentially enhancing its visibility and attracting international investment.

VEON and Kyivstar emphasized their role in maintaining critical connectivity and digital services in Ukraine, showcasing their contribution to the country's ongoing recovery efforts during a challenging period.

The press release highlights VEON's wider strategic initiative to bring advanced technologies like Starlink’s direct-to-cell service to Ukraine, indicating a focus on innovation and improved telecommunications in the region.

The emphasis on the forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainty surrounding VEON's investments and plans for Kyivstar, indicating potential risks in executing their expansion and listing strategy.

The press release focuses heavily on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which may raise concerns about the stability and safety of investments in the region for potential investors.

The indirect listing plan for Kyivstar on the Nasdaq is still pending and dependent on a range of unknown factors, which suggests that the company may face significant challenges in achieving its financial objectives.

What recent investments has VEON made in Ukraine?

VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion into Ukraine's recovery and digital infrastructure from 2023 to 2027.

Who is leading the VEON delegation in Kyiv?

The VEON delegation is led by Chairman Augie Fabela and CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

What is the significance of Kyivstar’s potential listing?

Kyivstar aims to become the only Ukrainian business publicly traded in the U.S., enhancing international investment opportunities.

What services does Kyivstar provide to Ukrainian customers?

Kyivstar offers a variety of digital services, including mobile connectivity, healthcare platforms, entertainment streaming, and cloud solutions.

How does VEON contribute to Ukraine's digital economy?

VEON supports Ukraine's digital economy by investing in technology and promoting investment opportunities, facilitating vital services like Starlink's direct-to-cell service.

Kyiv and Dubai, 26 February 2025 –



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, together with its 100%-owned subsidiary Kyivstar, highlighted its investments in Ukraine’s digital infrastructure during the visit of the VEON delegation to Kyiv.





The VEON delegation, led by VEON Chairman and Founder Augie Fabela, VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu, met with the Kyivstar team commemorating the third anniversary of the war and renewing VEON’s commitment to investing in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, held a series of bilateral meetings with key government stakeholders and participated in the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Special Meeting.





In bilateral meetings with government stakeholders, including Mykhailo Federov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Oleksiy Chernyshov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, VEON and Kyivstar highlighted the work in maintaining critical connectivity and digital services for Ukraine and underscored the role of investments in rebuilding the country. The delegation advocated for immediate investments in the country’s recovery, highlighting VEON’s plan to invest USD 1 billion into Ukraine over 2023-2027, and the progress towards indirectly listing Kyivstar on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC in the United States, which would make Kyivstar the only Ukrainian business whose shares would be publicly traded in the United States.





“VEON is deeply committed to Ukraine’s future, and to the critical role the private sector and international investments must play in the country’s recovery and reconstruction. It is a privilege to be on the ground in Ukraine at this historically important time, discussing our investment plans that will support building the future of Ukraine,"



said Augie Fabela, VEON Board Chairman and Founder.



"Together with Kyivstar, VEON will continue to support Ukraine by investing in its digital economy, promoting investment opportunities in Ukraine, and bringing game-changing vital technologies like Starlink’s direct-to-cell service to the country.”





VEON is the parent company and the sole owner of Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator with the country’s largest mobile and fixed-line connectivity businesses that serve nearly 24 million connectivity customers. Kyivstar offers a wide range of digital services to consumers and Ukrainian businesses, including the digital healthcare platform Helsi, with a registered user base of 28 million, and the entertainment streaming platform Kyivstar TV, as well as cloud, cybersecurity and AI solutions.







VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit:



www.veon.com









This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s corporate strategy and plans to indirectly list Kyivstar on a U.S. stock exchange. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may impact VEON’s, ability to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the indirect listing of Kyivstar on a U.S stock exchange or otherwise complete the proposed indirect listing of Kyivstar on a U.S stock exchange. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Hande Asik





pr@veon.com













