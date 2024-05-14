Veolia Secures $320 Mln Water Technology Contract In UAE

(RTTNews) - Veolia (VE), on Tuesday, announced that through its subsidiary SIDEM it will engineer and supply key technology for the Hassyan seawater desalination plant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates or UAE.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ACWA Power have commissioned a desalination plant that will stand as the second largest of its kind, utilizing reverse osmosis (RO) technology on a global scale. Moreover, this plant will also be the largest desalination plant powered by solar energy. This project represents Veolia's commitment, which is highlighted in its new GreenUp strategic plan, to offer sustainable, low-carbon, and energy-efficient solutions while simultaneously ensuring the preservation of water resources in the context of climate change adaptation.

The project is part of a broader strategy to augment the water desalination capacity in a sustainable manner, with the primary objective of catering to the escalating demand for water in the residential and commercial domains of Dubai. Moreover, this plant will be the largest desalination plant powered by solar energy in the world.

The company stated that this project will feature an exceptional energy efficiency performance, with an incredibly low energy consumption rate of 2,9 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter (kWh/m3). SIDEM's extensive expertise in large-scale desalination, including the critical pre-treatment and post-treatment stages, has helped maximize the potential of RO technology in terms of energy efficiency, reducing the energy consumption of RO desalination plants by a further 35% over the past 10 years.

