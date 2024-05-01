News & Insights

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced that nariet Funds from Operations for first-quarter was $292.9 million or $0.73 per share, compared to $294.4 million or $0.73 per share last year.

Normalized FFO totaled $316.6 million or $0.78 per share versus $296.9 million or $0.74 per share in previous year.

The company also reported a loss of $14.3 million or $0.04 a share, compared with profit of $17.5 million or $0.04 a share in year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.33 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1.07 billion in prior year.

Looking forward, the company expects a nariet FFO of $2.98-$3.06 a share, and normalized FFO of $3.10-$3.18 a share for the fiscal year 2024. It also anticipates earnings of $0.03 to $0.11 per share for the same period.

