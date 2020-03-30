VEEV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.08, changing hands as high as $157.49 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $118.11 per share, with $176.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.36.

