Vecima Networks (VNWTF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Vecima Networks said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 19, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vecima Networks. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNWTF is 0.10%, an increase of 2,717.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.84% to 14K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vecima Networks is 21.09. The forecasts range from a low of 18.99 to a high of $25.27. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Vecima Networks is 301MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 1K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

