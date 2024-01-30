VDE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.03, changing hands as high as $118.62 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $104.17 per share, with $131.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.66.

