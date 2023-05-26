VCSH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.53, changing hands as low as $75.49 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VCSH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.26 per share, with $77.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.56.
