VCR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $262.21, changing hands as low as $261.32 per share. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCR's low point in its 52 week range is $213.73 per share, with $297.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $261.44.

