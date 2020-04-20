VCIT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.80, changing hands as low as $90.61 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCIT's low point in its 52 week range is $78.82 per share, with $95.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.70.

