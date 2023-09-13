VBR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.45, changing hands as low as $162.78 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $142.50 per share, with $178.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.