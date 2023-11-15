VB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.49, changing hands as high as $194.26 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $174.84 per share, with $210 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.53.
