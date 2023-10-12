Varonis (VRNS) Opens Its First Local Data Center in Canada

Varonis Systems VRNS recently announced the establishment of its first data center in Toronto, Canada. This marks the opening of the third international data center this year, following those in Australia and the U.K. These new data centers will enhance the company's capacity to support customers transitioning to their new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings and its existing customer base.

VRNS' decision to establish a new data center in Canada will enable it to comply with national and provincial data privacy laws, including Quebec's Law 25 and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act. This move will also streamline its operations for SaaS customers in the finance and healthcare sectors.

Varonis SaaS users benefit from Proactive Incident Response, automated posture management and least privilege automation applications. The additional support from the new local data centers, which comply with data residency requirements, will enable clients to mitigate security risks and compliance issues across their systems using a single cloud-hosted platform.

Varonis Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Varonis Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Varonis Systems, Inc. Quote

The company has been enhancing its SaaS offerings and leading its customers to shift from on-premises subscriptions to SaaS. However, this transition has negatively impacted VRNS' reported revenues because SaaS revenues are recognized more evenly over the subscription period, in contrast to the immediate revenue recognition associated with on-premises subscriptions.

Although the shift of the customers to SaaS model is a near-term headwind, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is also facing headwinds from ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, which is impacting customer purchasing patterns with a high level of deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles.

Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Synopsys SNPS, NVIDIA NVDA and Splunk SPLK, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 12 cents to $3.04 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by 27 cents to $11.09 per share in the past 60 days.

Synopsys’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4.23%. Shares of SNPS have gained 55% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 in the past 30 days.

NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in preceding three quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 220.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPLK's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.12 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 2 cents to $3.78 per share in the past 30 days.

Splunk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 155%. Shares of SPLK have surged 71% year to date.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.