Vanguard Mega Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGC

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.63, changing hands as low as $154.88 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGC's low point in its 52 week range is $131.85 per share, with $170 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.45.

