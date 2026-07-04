Vanguard Health Care vs. iShares Biotech: How Do These ETFs Stack Up?

Key Points

Vanguard Health Care ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio and higher dividend yield than iShares Biotechnology ETF.

iShares' ETF has delivered stronger one-year total returns but carries much higher historical volatility and drawdown risk.

The Vanguard fund provides broader exposure across the healthcare sector, while iShares' ETF focuses exclusively on biotech companies.

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Comparing Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:VHT) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reveals a choice between broad sector diversification and specialized exposure to the high-growth biotechnology niche.

Selecting the right vehicle for healthcare exposure depends largely on an investor's tolerance for volatility and their desire for specific subsector growth. The healthcare landscape is vast, ranging from stable pharmaceutical giants to speculative biotech startups. This match-up explores the trade-offs between a broad-based healthcare strategy and a pure-play biotechnology approach, helping you determine which may better suit your long-term financial objectives.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IBB VHT Issuer iShares Vanguard Share price (as of July 1, 2026) $190.12 $300.84 Expense ratio 0.44% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of July 1, 2026) 49.3% 21.8% Dividend yield 0.2% 1.6% Beta 0.70 0.60 AUM $9.5 billion $19 billion

On the cost front, the Vanguard fund is more affordable for long-term holders. Its expense ratio is 0.35 percentage points lower than that of the iShares ETF, which can lead to meaningful differences in total returns over several decades. For those focused on income, VHT also provides a considerably higher dividend yield, whereas IBB prioritizes capital appreciation over distributions.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IBB VHT Max drawdown (5 yr) (39.8%) (17.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,170 $1,291

What's inside

The Vanguard fund follows a passive management style to capture the performance of the full healthcare spectrum. Its largest positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 14.01%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.45%, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) at 6.08%. With 429 holdings, the portfolio is diversified across various industries, including medical technology and healthcare services. This broad mandate helps mitigate the risks associated with any single subsector's downturn. The fund was launched in 2004. VHT has paid $4.72 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$300.84 share price works out to a 1.6% yield.

The iShares ETF offers a narrower focus by targeting publicly traded biotech stocks. Its top holdings include Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) at 8.1%, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at 7.81%, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at 6.82%. With 248 holdings, it provides deep exposure to companies at the forefront of genetic research and drug development. While this concentration allowed for higher potential returns during biotech booms, it also exposes investors to greater regulatory and clinical trial risks. The fund was launched in 2001. IBB has paid $0.41 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$190.12 share price works out to a 0.2% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

I think, broadly speaking, that IBB is probably best for more aggressive investors, while VHT is more suitable for those who are on the conservative side. Sure, IBB has some established names among its top 10 holdings, like Amgen, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). But just by virtue of limiting its mandate to biotech stocks, it's going to end up holding companies that are smaller and haven't yet proven themselves. Often when biotechs are starting out, they may have only one or two drugs or therapies in the pipeline, which increases their risk quite a lot, because it's a binary outcome: The drug candidate works, or it doesn't. The bigger biotechs tend to have multiple fires going (i.e., several candidates in their pipelines, reducing their risk) because they're better capitalized.

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Erin Kennedy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Moderna, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.