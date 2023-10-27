Value Line (VALU) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Value Line said on October 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Value Line. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALU is 0.02%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 141K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALU by 79.02% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 58K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALU by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 46K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 33K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALU by 168.78% over the last quarter.

Value Line Background Information

Value Line, Inc. is an independentinvestment researchand financial publishing firm based in New York City, New York, United States, founded in 1931 by Arnold Bernhard.

