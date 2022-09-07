Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INDUS REALTY TRUST INC (INDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (the Trust), formerly Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an acquiror, developer and asset manager of industrial/logistics real estate in the United States. It also owns a limited number of office/flex properties. The Trust owns buildings including industrial/logistics buildings in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. In addition, it also has undeveloped land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KKR & CO INC (KKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment company that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. It manages investments funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and have strategic partners that manage hedge funds. Its insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products. Its asset management business offers a broad range of investment management services to fund investors. It operates two segments asset management business and insurance business. Its asset management business has four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. Its insurance business is operated by Global Atlantic Financial Group. It provides a suite of protection, legacy and savings products to customers and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. It primarily offers individuals fixed-rate annuities, fixed-indexed annuities and targeted life products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. (SPNS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge. Its services include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to its products, project and program management, training and user acceptance testing.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. (ATVI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. It operates e-sports leagues and offers digital advertising within some of its content. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King), and Other. Activision delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings. It also includes the activities of the Call of Duty League, a global professional esports league with city-based teams. Blizzard develops and publishes entertainment software for creating games. It maintains an online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net, which facilitates the digital distribution of Blizzard content and selected Activision content. King delivers content on the mobile platform. Kings' product franchise is Candy Crush, a match three franchise.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNIFI, INC. (UFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unifi, Inc. is a multinational company, which manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products, made from polyester and nylon. The Company operates through four segments: Polyester Segment, Asia Segment, Brazil Segment and Nylon Segment. The Polyester Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers and knitters and weavers. The Polyester Segment consists of sales and manufacturing operations in the United States and El Salvador. The Asia Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers. The Asia Segment includes sales offices in China, Turkey and Hong Kong. The Brazil Segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers. The Brazil Segment includes a manufacturing location and sales offices in Brazil. The Nylon Segment primarily sells nylon-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery and medical markets.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZIFF DAVIS INC (ZD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and Internet company. The Company's portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. The Company operates through two segments: Cybersecurity and Martech, and Digital Media. Its Cybersecurity and Martech business provide cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses including cybersecurity, privacy, and marketing technology. Its Digital Media business specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses. The Company's technology brands operate in two core verticals: technology and broadband. Its portfolio of shopping brands offers consumers the deals they need on the things they love from the retail merchants and brands. Its technology brands include Mashable, Ookla, Ekahau, PCMag.com and Downdetector. Its entertainment brands are Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

META PLATFORMS INC (META) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, Inc., builds technologies that help people find communities and grow businesses. The Company's products enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality (VR) headsets, wearables, and in-home devices. The Company operates through two segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality-related consumer hardware, software, and content. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. Instagram is a place where people can express themselves through photos, videos, and private messaging, and connect with and shop from their favorite businesses and creators. Messenger is a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PTC INC (PTC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Inc. is a software and services company, which offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), application lifecycle management (ALM), and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions that enable manufacturers to create and service products. The Company operates through two segments: Software Products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, software as a service (SaaS), and related support revenue (including updates and technical support) for all its products. The Professional Services segment includes consulting, implementation and training services. The Company's principal products and services include thingWorx Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform; Vuforia enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform; Onshape Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product development platform; Creo product design software; and Windchill PLM software.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP (HRZN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries (target industries). The Company's investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It is focused on making secured debt investments to venture capital and private equity backed companies and publicly traded companies in its target industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 45 debt investments. In addition to its debt investments, the Company holds warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in approximately 73 portfolio companies. Its investment adviser is Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR) (GRVY) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gravity Co., Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company's segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. It offers over five online games, such as Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica (Dragon Saga) and R.O.S.E. Online, which are action adventure massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). It develops mobile games, including Ragnarok Online-Uprising: Valkyrie, Ragnarok Online Mobile Story and Ragnarok Violet, and also publishes mobile games licensed from third parties. It provides games for game consoles and handheld game consoles, such as Nintendo DS, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation series.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through its business in three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care segment products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. Its Feminine Care segment market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. The Company's subsidiaries include American Safety Razor Australia Pty. Limited, Edgewell Personal Care Australia Pty. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Austria GmbH, Edgewell Personal Care Canada ULC, Schick Cayman Islands Ltd. and Edgewell Cayman Islands Ltd.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD (MGIC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business. It operates through two segments: software solutions and IT professional services. The software services segment includes software technology and complementary services. The IT professional services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions. Its product portfolio includes Magic xpa Application Platform, AppBuilder Application Platform and Magic xpi Integration Platform. Its vertical software packages include Leap, Hermes Solution, HR Pulse and MBS Solution.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ADOBE INC (ADBE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adobe Inc., formerly Adobe Systems Incorporated, is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses and enterprises to create, publish, promote and monetize their digital content. Its Digital Experience segment provides solutions and services for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured and optimized. Its Publishing segment addresses market opportunities ranging from the diverse authoring and publishing needs of technical and business publishing to its legacy type and original equipment manufacturer printing businesses.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kohl's Corporation (Kohl's) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,165 stores, and a Website www.Kohls.com. Its Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Kohl's stores carry a merchandise assortment with differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora. The Company's Website includes merchandise, which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise which is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available at Kohl's. Its private portfolio includes various brands, such as Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, and brands that are developed and marketed through agreements with national brands, such as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

