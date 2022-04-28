Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its segments include exploration and production and midstream. The exploration and production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States and is focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The midstream segment conducts midstream operations through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations, provide natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas, produced water gathering services, produced water disposal services to third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MATADOR RESOURCES CO

Full Guru Analysis for MTDR

Full Factor Report for MTDR

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a public homebuilder in the United States. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides an assortment of homes across a range of price points to appeal to an array of consumer groups. The Company designs, builds and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes in traditional markets for entry level, move-up and 55-plus active lifestyle buyers. The Company operates under various brand names, including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Esplanade. It through, Christopher Todd Communities, operates a Build-to-Rent homebuilding business. It serves as a land acquirer, developer and homebuilder while Christopher Todd Communities provides community designs and property management consultation. In addition, it develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TMHC

Full Factor Report for TMHC

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP (HRZN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries (target industries). The Company's investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It is focused on making secured debt investments to venture capital and private equity backed companies and publicly traded companies in its target industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 45 debt investments. In addition to its debt investments, the Company holds warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in approximately 73 portfolio companies. Its investment adviser is Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for HRZN

Full Factor Report for HRZN

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Silvercorp operates several silver-lead-zinc mines, including Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, Gaocheng (GC) silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China and BYP Gold-Lead-Zinc mine in Hunan Province. The Ying Mining District consists of several mines, including the SGX mine, HZG mine, TLP mine, HPG mine, LMW mine, LME mine and DCG mine. The Ying Property is approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, and approximately 145 km southwest of Luoyang. The GC mine is located approximately 200 kilometers west of Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, southern China, the permit covers an area of approximately 5.5 km2. The BYP Mine is located in Hunan Province.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILVERCORP METALS INC

Full Guru Analysis for SVM

Full Factor Report for SVM

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (CCBG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (the Bank). The Company provides three principal services, Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. It offers various Banking Services, including Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Residential Real Estate Lending, Retail Credit, Institutional Banking, and Retail Banking services through approximately 57 banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama operated by the Bank. The Company through Capital City Trust Company provides asset management for individuals. The Company through Capital City Investments, Inc. offers its customers access to retail investment products through LPL Financial under which retail investment products would be offered through LPL.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CCBG

Full Factor Report for CCBG

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION (OLED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. Its additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for OLED

Full Factor Report for OLED

ING GROEP NV (ADR) (ING) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 6% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease. The Company's Retail Banking business lines provide products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates. ING's banking activities in Australia are undertaken by ING Bank (Australia) Limited (trading as ING Direct) and ING Bank NV Sydney Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of ING GROEP NV (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for ING

Full Factor Report for ING

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.