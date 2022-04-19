Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP LLC (GBLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Indemnity Group, LLC provides its insurance products across a distribution network that includes binding authority, program, brokerage and reinsurance. The Company manages the distribution of these products through four segments. Commercial Specialty segment distribute specialty property and casualty insurance products and operates predominantly in the excess and surplus lines or non-admitted, marketplace. Specialty Property segment distributes specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products and operates primarily in the standard or admitted markets. Farm, Ranch & Stable segment provides specialized property and casualty coverage, including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine medical industry primarily on an admitted basis. Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRI-CONTINENTAL CORPORATION (TY) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri-Continental Corporation (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current incomes. The Fund invests primarily for the longer term and has no charter restrictions with respect to its investments. With respect to the Fund's investments, assets may be held in cash or invested in all types of securities, that is, in common stocks, bonds, convertible bonds (including high yield instruments), debentures, notes, preferred and convertible preferred stocks, rights and other securities or instruments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments, including emerging markets. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, services and utilities. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the Fund's investment manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB (ADR) (FMX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company's segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, S.A. de C.V. and subsidiaries (FEMSA Comercio), which consists of a Retail Division operating various small-format chain stores, and CB Equity LLP, which holds its equity investment in Heineken N.V., and Heineken Holding N.V. The Company's Coca-Cola FEMSA produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in certain territories in the countries, in which it operates. Coca-Cola FEMSA also sells bottled water products. FEMSA participates in the retail sector primarily through FEMSA Comercio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OFS CAPITAL CORP (OFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that acts as business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on investments in middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other equity securities. It may make investments directly, or follow-on investments in current portfolio companies held through OFS SBIC I LP (SBIC LP), its investment company subsidiary. It may also make investments through OFSCC-FS, LLC (OFSCC-FS) for the purpose of acquiring senior secured loan investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 70% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells wet cleaning and other equipment used to improve the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips. The Company markets and sells its wet-cleaning equipment under the brand name Ultra C, based on the Company's Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS), Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO), and Tahoe technologies. These tools are designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface, without damaging the wafer or its features. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. It also develops, manufactures and sells a range of packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC. (BSET) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a retailer, manufacturer, and marketer of home furnishings. The Company's products are sold through a network of Company-owned and licensee-owned branded stores under the Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) name. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail-Company-owned stores, and Logistical services. The wholesale segment is involved principally in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of BHF stores (Company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. The retail segment consists of approximately 63 Company-owned and operated BHF stores. The Company operates a logistical services segment through its facilities located in Conover, North Carolina. The Company also sells products through its Website at www.bassettfurniture.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Wood Products. Its Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of pulp, electricity and other byproducts at its pulp mills. Its pulp mills include Rosenthal mill, Stendal mill, Celgar mill, and Peace River mill. It is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is the pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company operates two NBSK mills in Eastern Germany and one NBSK mill and a swing kraft mill in Western Canada, which produces both NBSK and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK). It also produces and sells tall oil, a byproduct of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. Its Wood Products segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau mill, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC (UNH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. The Company's segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health provides health and wellness care, addressing the physical, emotional and health-related financial needs. Optum Health, through its national health care delivery platform, engages people in care settings, including clinical sites, in-home and virtual. Optum Insight serves the needs of health systems, such as physicians and hospital systems, health plans, state governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx provides a range of pharmacy care services through retail pharmacies, specialty and community health pharmacies and provides in-home and community-based infusion services. UnitedHealthcare segment includes UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

