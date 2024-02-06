Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP (GHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs). The Company's segments include Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, and MF Properties. The Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments segment consists of the Company's portfolio of MRBs, governmental issuer loans (GILs) and related property loans that have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily residential and commercial properties in their market areas. The Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments segment consists of an MRB and a property loan that has been issued to provide acquisition, construction and/or permanent financing for senior housing and skilled nursing properties. The MF Properties segment consists primarily of a student housing residential property held by the Company. The Company's segments also include Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP

GHI Guru Analysis

GHI Fundamental Analysis

CRANE CO (CR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane Company is a manufacturer of engineered components for mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process flow industry end markets. Its segments include Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense and space markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment for critical applications. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, truck bodies and trailers (Transportation). It also designs and manufacturers multi-stage lubrication pumps and lubrication system components technology for critical aerospace and defense applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRANE CO

CR Guru Analysis

CR Fundamental Analysis

DAITO TRUST CONSTRUCTION CO LTD - ADR (DIFTY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in real estate-related business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Construction segment is engaged in the planning, design and construction of contracted works. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the brokerage, management and leasing of real estates, the provision of real estate information and guarantor contract business. The Financial segment is involved in the construction loan business, trust business, consulting business related to asset succession and asset management, and fire reinsurance business. It is also engaged in the sale of fuel (LP gas), operation of day service centers and childcare facilities, provision of home-visit nursing care services, sale and supply of electricity, operation of overseas hotel businesses, and the ship and print of documents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DAITO TRUST CONSTRUCTION CO LTD - ADR

DIFTY Guru Analysis

DIFTY Fundamental Analysis

OMV AG (ADR) (OMVKY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company operates in three business segments: Chemicals & Materials (C&M), Fuels & Feedstock (F&F), and Energy segment. The C&M segment is a provider of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, fertilizers, and plastics recycling. The F&F segment includes Refining & Marketing (R&M) business, and it focuses on refining crude oil and other feedstocks, it also markets fuels as well as natural gas and power. The Energy segment includes the Exploration & Production (E&P) business as well as the entire gas business and the new Low-Carbon business focused on geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS). The Company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through OMV and Borealis, and its two joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore) and Baystar (with TotalEnergies, based in the United States).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OMV AG (ADR)

OMVKY Guru Analysis

OMVKY Fundamental Analysis

SUMITOMO CORP - ADR (SSUMY) is a large-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Corp is an integrated trading company. It operates through six business segments: Metal Products, which includes various metal products, such as steel products and non-ferrous metal products; Transportation & Construction Systems, which is engaged in transactions involving ships, aircrafts, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts; Infrastructure, which is engaged in a range of overseas infrastructure development projects, such as power generation, renewable energy business and others; Media and Digital, which is engaged in cable television (TV) operations and movie business, among others; Life and Real Estate, which includes food supermarkets, healthcare-related businesses, facility and fund management, real estate business and others, and Mineral Resources and Chemical, which is engaged in the development and trading of mineral and energy resources and commodity derivative transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUMITOMO CORP - ADR

SSUMY Guru Analysis

SSUMY Fundamental Analysis

SUNCOKE ENERGY INC (SXC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunCoke Energy, Inc. is an independent producer of coke. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City, and Middletown plants. Its Brazil segment consists of cokemaking operations located in Vitoria, Brazil, where it operates the ArcelorMittal Brazil cokemaking facility for a Brazilian subsidiary of ArcelorMittal S.A. The Logistics segment consists of Convent Marine Terminal (CMT), Kanawha River Terminal (KRT), Lake Terminal and Dismal River Terminal (DRT). CMT provides loading and unloading services located in Convent, Louisiana. The facility serves coal mining customers as well as other merchant business, including aggregates (crushed stone), petroleum coke and iron ore. KRT is a metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal service provider that operates in Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUNCOKE ENERGY INC

SXC Guru Analysis

SXC Fundamental Analysis

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company. The Company provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, and international banking to its clients. Its segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Commercial Banking services includes treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its Consumer Banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP

SNV Guru Analysis

SNV Fundamental Analysis

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of irrigation supplies, hardscapes, including pavers, natural stone, and blocks, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. It also provides value-added consultative services. Its customers are residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. It is also a distributor of agronomics products with two locations in Maryland serving the Baltimore and Washington, DC markets. Its consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC

SITE Guru Analysis

SITE Fundamental Analysis

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKECHERS USA INC

SKX Guru Analysis

SKX Fundamental Analysis

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (PFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a global financial company. The Company offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. The Company's segments include retirement and income solutions, principal asset management and benefits and protection. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment offers workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities, and pension risk transfer, among others. The Principal Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions to institutional, retirement, retail and high net worth investors. The Benefits and Protection segment is organized into Specialty Benefits, which provides group dental, group life insurance, group disability insurance, supplemental health products, and individual disability insurance, and life insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PFG Guru Analysis

PFG Fundamental Analysis

ING GROEP NV (ADR) (ING) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease. The Company's Retail Banking business lines provide products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates. ING's banking activities in Australia are undertaken by ING Bank (Australia) Limited (trading as ING Direct) and ING Bank NV Sydney Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ING GROEP NV (ADR)

ING Guru Analysis

ING Fundamental Analysis

FMC CORP (FMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FMC Corporation is an agricultural sciences company. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to growers with a product in crop protection, crop enhancement, and professional pest and turf management. It develops, markets, and sells all three classes of crop protection chemicals (insecticides, herbicides and fungicides) as well as biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which is grouped as plant health. Its insecticides are used to control a range of pests, while its herbicide portfolio primarily targets a variety of difficult-to-control weeds. Its product portfolio features two diamide-class molecules, namely Rynaxypyr (chlorantraniliprole) and Cyazypyr (cyantraniliprole) actives. Its technology portfolio includes specific innovations in plant health, application technology and delivery systems, as well as advanced agronomic insights through Arc farm intelligence, its precision agriculture platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FMC CORP

FMC Guru Analysis

FMC Fundamental Analysis

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJPY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CANON INC (ADR)

CAJPY Guru Analysis

CAJPY Fundamental Analysis

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP (FCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. It provides a diversified range of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) is a Pennsylvania bank and trust company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, financial, agricultural, and other loans, commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, and loans to individuals. Its consumer services include Internet, mobile and telephone banking, an automated teller machine network, personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, and safe deposit facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP

FCF Guru Analysis

FCF Fundamental Analysis

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a financial services company. It provides financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Bank offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. It provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products. Its primary lending focus is to provide commercial, consumer and real estate loans to consumers, small and middle market businesses, and corporate clients in the markets and sectors served by the Bank. The Bank, through its trust department, offers a full range of trust services on a fee basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP

HWC Guru Analysis

HWC Fundamental Analysis

FORWARD AIR CORP (FWRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It provides expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. It operates in two segments: Expedited Freight and Intermodal. Its Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment offers contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FORWARD AIR CORP

FWRD Guru Analysis

FWRD Fundamental Analysis

MARKEL GROUP INC (MKL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Group Inc., formerly Markel Corporation, is engaged in providing insurance for bakery equipment, building supplies, and more. The Company's three-engine system includes insurance, investments, and Markel Ventures. The Company operates the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, a portfolio protection and program services company, and Nephila, an insurance-linked securities investment manager. It manages its fixed-income investments to match the size and duration of its expected future insurance claims while producing interest income. Its Markel Ventures companies include Brahmin, Buckner Heavylift Cranes, CapTech, Costa Farms, Cottrell, Eagle, Ellicott Dredges, Havco, Lansing Building Products, Panel Specialists, Markel Food Group, Metromont, ParkLand Ventures, PartnerMD, RetailData, Rosemont Investment Group, VSC Fire & Security, and Weldship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARKEL GROUP INC

MKL Guru Analysis

MKL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.