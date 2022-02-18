Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio consists of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware; and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family consists of hard coolers, soft coolers, storage, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It offers five product ranges within its hard cooler category: YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, Tundra Haul, YETI TANK, and YETI Silo 6G. The Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30, Hopper BackFlip, Hopper Flip, Daytrip Lunch Bag, and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colster, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumbler, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Bottles, and Rambler Jug. In Other products, it offers an array of YETI-branded gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It operates in the Unites States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. (LEVI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Levi Strauss & Co. is an apparel company. The Company designs, markets and sells directly or through third parties and licensees products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Asia segment includes the Middle East and Africa. The Company's products are sold in approximately 50,000 retail locations in more than 110 countries, including approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. It has approximately 1,039 Company-operated stores located in 36 countries and approximately 500 Company-operated shop-in-shops. The remainder of its brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops are operated by franchisees and other partners.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CBIZ, INC. (CBZ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBIZ, Inc. is a provider of financial, insurance and advisory services. The Company provides accounting, insurance brokerage and related financial services. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services and National Practices. Its Financial Services is comprised of accounting service including traditional accounting, tax compliance, advisory, and specialty services, like transaction and risk advisory services, litigation support, valuation, and federal and state government health care compliance. Its Benefits and Insurance Services provides brokerage and consulting along lines of services, which include group health benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital management, actuarial, life insurance and other related services. Its National Practices provides healthcare consulting and information technology.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOELIS & CO (MC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moelis & Company is an investment bank. The Company provides strategic and financial advises to various client base, including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advises clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions and other corporate finance matters. It offers advisory services in industries, including consumer and retail; energy, power and infrastructure; financial institutions; financial sponsors; general industrials; healthcare; real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure and technology, media and telecommunications. It also provides capital raising, secondary transaction and other advisory services to private fund sponsors and limited partners. It also acts as placement agent for clients on a range of capital raising mandates and provides general capital markets advise.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities, both in the United States and internationally.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an investment firm, which operates in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. In addition, the Company operates in China, Invesco Great Wall. The Company provides retail and institutional clients with a range of global investment management capabilities. The company operates globally, and its sole business is investment management. Its funds include Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, Invesco Asia Consumer Demand Fund and Invesco Asia Asset Allocation Fund. Its mutual funds include fund dividend and fund price. The Company also offers Invesco Strategic MPF Scheme and Invesco Select Retirement Fund. Invesco Strategic MPF Scheme is established to provide retirement benefits for Hong Kong's working public. Invesco Select Retirement Fund (the Fund) is launched for investment by Occupational Retirement Schemes Ordinance (ORSO) schemes in Hong Kong.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank, which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. West Bank offers all basic types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. West Bank also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts and agency accounts. West Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings, money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. In addition, West Bank also offers Internet, mobile banking and treasury management services.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC (RBA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is focused on providing global asset management and disposition services. The Company offers customers solutions for buying and selling used industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on-site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The Company's segment includes Auctions and Marketplaces, which consists of the Company's live on-site auctions, its online auctions and marketplaces, and its brokerage service. It also offers sector-specific solutions, including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet and Kruse Energy with equipment financing and leasing through its financial services. The Company operates in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, energy, mining and forestry.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NOVA LTD (NVMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nova Ltd, former Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd,is an Israel based company which provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. Its product portfolio includes a set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps. Its products include NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600 TSV metrology system among others.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company. The Company operates as a metal solutions provider. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. It provides a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services with operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the Internet through its virtual bidding third generation Internet auction-style sales technology (VB3). Its vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and from individuals. It sells the vehicles to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC. (LAWS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and governmental maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) marketplace. The Company operates through two segments, the Lawson operating segment and the Bolt Supply House Ltd. (Bolt Supply) operating segment. The Lawson operating segment distributes MRO products to customers primarily through a network of sales representatives offering vendor managed inventory (VMI) service to customers throughout the United States and Canada. The Bolt Supply operating segment distributes MRO products through its branches located in Western Canada. Bolt Supply has approximately 14 branches located in Western Canada. The Company's product category includes Fastening systems, Cutting tools and abrasives, Fluid power, Specialty chemicals, Electrical, Aftermarket automotive supplies, Welding and metal repair, and other safety products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

