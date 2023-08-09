Valhi (VHI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Valhi said on August 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 10.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valhi. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VHI is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 1,915K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.34% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valhi is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.34% from its latest reported closing price of 13.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valhi is 3,075MM, an increase of 56.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 160K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 141K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 92.43% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 101K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 8.53% over the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 98K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHI by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Valhi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valhi, Inc is a Delaware corporation that has operations through majority-owned subsidiaries or less than majority-owned affiliates. Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.