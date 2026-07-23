Vale Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Vale S.A. VALE is set to release its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vale’s sales is pegged at $10.18 billion, indicating a 15.6% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 18.7% over the past 60 days to 39 cents per share. The figure indicates a 22% year-over-year decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VALE’s Earnings Surprise History

Vale’s earnings performance has been mixed in recent quarters. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 7.23%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for VALE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vale this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Vale is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Vale currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Vale's Q2 Performance

Vale recently released its second-quarter production and sales update, offering an insight into its expected quarterly performance.

Iron ore production was 84.3 Mt, a 0.8% year-over-year increase. This performance was driven by record output at the S11D mine as well as the ramp-up of the Capanema and VGR1 projects. Pellet production was down 7% year over year to 7.3 Mt, owing to the temporary suspension of production at the Oman pellet plants amid the Middle East conflict and the associated logistical constraints.



Iron ore fines sales grew 3.4% from the year-ago quarter to 69.9 Mt. Pellet sales increased 3.5% to 7.7 Mt. Total iron ore sales rose 3% year over year to 79.7 Mt, reflecting the sale of inventories from previous periods and higher production.

Average realized iron ore fines prices were $95 per ton in the quarter, up 11.6% year over year. Realized prices for iron ore pellets were up 2% to $137 per ton.

Copper production was up 6.3% year over year to 98.4 kt. Record production at Salobo and improved performance at Sossego and Voisey’s Bay led to the year-over-year improvement. Vale sold 97.6 kt of copper in the second quarter, which was 9.7% higher than the prior-year quarter, in line with the production increase.

The average realized price for copper operations only (Salobo and Sossego) was $14,062 per ton, marking a 56.5% year-over-year surge. The average realized copper price for all operations (including copper sales originating from nickel operations) was $14,095 per ton.

Nickel production for the quarter was 42 kt, up 4.2% year over year. Higher output from Onça Puma as well as record production at Long Harbour helped offset the impact of the biennial planned maintenance at Sudbury downstream facilities.

Nickel sales were recorded at 44.4 kt, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter. The average realized nickel price was $18,061 per ton, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the Iron Solutions segment are expected to have benefited from higher iron ore volumes and improved pricing. Higher volumes and prices for both copper and nickel are also expected to have boosted the Base Metals segment’s revenues.

While Vale’s top-line results are expected to reflect higher sales volumes and prices, elevated operating costs are likely to have weighed on its earnings. Vale’s ongoing cost-control initiatives are expected to have cushioned some of the impact.

VALE Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

In a year, shares of Vale have gained 45.2% compared with the industry’s 38.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here are some Basic Material stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Ternium TX, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +21.40% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Ternium for the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at $1.29 per share, suggesting an 0.8% year-over-year increase. TX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.51%.

Avient AVNT, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +70.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Avient for the second quarter of 2026 is 89 cents per share, indicating an 11.2% year-over-year increase. Avient has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Element Solutions ESI, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 27, has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Element Solutions’ earnings for the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at 73 cents per share, indicating 16% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Element Solutions has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.