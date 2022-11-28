Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 7,350,000 units, or a 8.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF, which added 1,050,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EIPX, in morning trading today Totalenergies is down about 1.1%, and Royal Dutch Shell is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: UVXY, EIPX: Big ETF Inflows

