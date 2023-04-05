Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 12,950,000 units, or a 11.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF, which added 25,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DAT, in morning trading today Mongodb is down about 4.7%, and New Relic is lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: UVXY, DAT: Big ETF Inflows

