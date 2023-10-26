USMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the USMC ETF (Symbol: USMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.33, changing hands as low as $41.04 per share. USMC shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.70 per share, with $45.4553 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.34.

