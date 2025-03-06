Use Jeff Bezos’ 30-Minute Strategy To Optimize Your Financial Decisions

Jeff Bezos, the mastermind behind Amazon, attributes much of the company’s success to an unconventional meeting strategy he implemented: eliminating PowerPoint presentations in favor of 30 minutes of silence, according to CNBC. This silent period allows employees to read detailed memos before engaging in discussion, fostering deeper understanding and more meaningful conversations.

In a 2018 speech, Bezos called this approach “probably the smartest thing we ever did” at Amazon. Here’s why:

Why It Works

Bezos recognized that traditional meetings often result in executives pretending to have read the material while relying on quick summaries or assumptions. The silent memo-reading session ensures everyone is well-informed before discussions begin. This strategy creates “the context for what will then be a good discussion” and prevents meetings from being dominated by those who skimmed the material or merely relied on slides.

Additionally, Bezos implemented a practice where employees speak in reverse-seniority order, meaning junior team members share their thoughts before executives do. This prevents “groupthink,” where employees may hesitate to challenge the opinions of higher-ups. Instead, it encourages diverse perspectives and more honest dialogue, leading to better decision-making.

Applying Bezos’ Strategy to Your Business and Finances

While you may not be running a multi-billion-dollar company, this strategy can be incredibly effective in your own business and financial planning. Here’s how you can apply it:

Prioritize Deep Understanding

Before making important financial decisions — whether for your business or personal investments — take the time to fully digest the relevant information. Instead of rushing into discussions, allocate time to thoroughly review financial reports, investment opportunities or business proposals.

Improve Team Meetings

If you run a business, replace PowerPoint-driven meetings with well-structured, written memos. Encourage your team to read them silently before discussions begin, ensuring everyone is on the same page. This approach leads to well-informed decision-making and minimizes wasted time in unproductive meetings.

Avoid Groupthink in Financial Decisions

When making critical financial decisions, whether it’s for a business investment, real estate purchase or stock portfolio adjustment, gather input from various sources before forming an opinion. If working with a team, allow junior members or advisors to share their perspectives first. This prevents biases from creeping in, and ensures fresh ideas are considered. You can apply this at home by encouraging kids to share their opinions and feelings first when making family decisions, fostering open discussions and helping them feel valued.

Embrace Silent Reflection Before Big Choices

Financial and business decisions often benefit from reflection. Before making a major move — such as launching a new product, expanding your business or making a significant investment — set aside quiet time to deeply analyze the information rather than making impulsive choices. Similarly, important emails are best slept on, allowing you to review them with fresh perspective and avoid unnecessary miscommunications.

The Takeaway

Bezos’ strategy isn’t just about meetings — it’s about fostering deep thinking, preventing surface-level decision-making and ensuring every voice is heard. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner or someone looking to make smarter financial decisions, embracing this method can help you navigate complex choices with clarity and confidence. Try it in your next business meeting or financial planning session — you may find it to be one of the smartest things you ever do.

