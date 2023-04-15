Usa Compression Partners (USAC) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Usa Compression Partners said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.14%, the lowest has been 9.58%, and the highest has been 47.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usa Compression Partners. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAC is 0.56%, an increase of 85.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 40,962K shares. The put/call ratio of USAC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usa Compression Partners is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of $21.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Usa Compression Partners is $790MM, an increase of 12.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Financial Group holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockman Wealth Management holds 66K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 436K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Cavalier Investments holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Advisory Services Network holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

USA Compression Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation's largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.