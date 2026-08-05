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U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs Less Than Expected In July

August 05, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July.

The report said private sector employment rose by 44,000 jobs in July after climbing by a downwardly revised 95,000 jobs in June.

Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 95,000 jobs compared to the addition of 98,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

ADP said sector-level hiring was choppy last month but pay sent a clear signal, with year-over-year pay for job-changers accelerating to its fastest pace of growth in nearly a year.

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