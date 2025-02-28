US Economy Faces Mixed Signals as Consumer Spending Falls

US consumer spending fell 0.5% in January, marking the largest monthly decline in nearly four years. The drop was driven by a significant reduction in auto sales and other durable goods, as colder weather and higher mortgage rates dampened demand. Despite a robust holiday season, these factors have raised concerns about the resilience of consumer spending in the face of persistent economic headwinds.





Rising mortgage rates near 7% and increased housing supply are further eroding affordability, even as government spending and a modest rebound in disposable incomes offer some relief. Core inflation, as measured by the PCE price index excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% from December, reaching an annual increase of 2.6%—the smallest since early 2021. This mixed economic picture is prompting policymakers to carefully monitor the balance between slowing consumption and persistent price pressures.





Market Overview:





Inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell by 0.5% in January, the biggest decline in nearly four years.



Core PCE inflation increased to 2.6% annually, driven largely by higher services costs.



High mortgage rates and growing housing supply are impacting affordability.



Key Points:



Lower auto sales and seasonal factors contributed to the spending drop.



Improved incomes and higher Social Security adjustments provided some support.



Economic indicators point to cautious consumer behavior amid rising cost pressures.



Looking Ahead:



Future data will be critical in determining if the spending drop is a temporary correction or a sign of a broader slowdown.



Fed policymakers are likely to maintain current rates until inflation shows sustained easing.



Regional disparities, such as stronger performance in utilities, may offset weaknesses in other sectors.



Bull Case:



The decline in consumer spending could be temporary, influenced by seasonal factors and extreme weather conditions in January.



Rising disposable incomes and higher Social Security adjustments may support a rebound in consumer spending in the coming months.



Core PCE inflation increase of 2.6% annually is the smallest since early 2021, suggesting progress in controlling inflation.



Strong performance in utilities and potential pent-up demand could lead to a spending recovery as weather conditions normalize.



The robust holiday season indicates underlying consumer strength, which may resurface as economic conditions stabilize.



Bear Case:



The 0.5% drop in consumer spending, the largest in nearly four years, may signal a broader economic slowdown.



Persistent high mortgage rates near 7% continue to erode housing affordability, potentially dampening related consumer spending.



Core PCE inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target, which may delay interest rate cuts and prolong economic pressure.



Reduced auto sales and spending on durable goods could indicate more cautious long-term consumer behavior.



The combination of slowing consumption and persistent price pressures may create challenges for policymakers in stimulating growth while managing inflation.



Looking ahead, policymakers face the challenge of balancing robust consumer spending against rising inflation and affordability issues. As the market awaits further data on employment and household income, the trajectory of US consumer demand remains a key determinant of the economic outlook. Investors will be closely monitoring how these dynamics evolve in the coming months.The future remains uncertain, with the potential for a rebound if key sectors such as housing and consumer services begin to show sustained recovery. However, with cost pressures and macroeconomic uncertainties still in play, the outlook for US consumer spending calls for cautious optimism as the economy adjusts to new challenges.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.