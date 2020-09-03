Cryptocurrencies

US Air Force and Raytheon Are Studying How Distributed Ledgers Could Help Command the Skies

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
A USAF Airman participating in command and control drills near Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (Staff Sgt. Kaylee Clark/USAF)

The U.S. Air Forceâs (USAF) continuing series of blockchain investments is entering the realm of battle management systems with a nearly $500,000 contract award to defense giant Raytheon.

  • Raytheon BBN Technologies won a $495,039 contract titled: âCharacterizing the applicability and relevance of DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) in Air C2â³ (CARDIAC) from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
  • The contractâs title indicates that Raytheonâs advanced tech researchers will consider how DLT can benefit commandersâ ability to keep their eyes on the skies and their pilots safe and lethal. Thatâs the gist of C2, Pentagon shorthand for Command and Control.
  • It was difficult to discern the details of the CARDIAC program. Other than the title, the parties, the funding and the date, the contract viewed by CoinDesk Thursday had little to reveal.
  • Raytheon BBN did not immediately respond to a request for comment and neither did AFRL.
  • But the USAF has made clear this year that it is preparing to spend millions of dollars on modernizing C2. âHighly advanced and lethal toolsâ help airmen âto prevail in the high-end fight,â officers wrote in its FY2021 budget overview.
  • That document requested $435 million for an âAdvanced Battle Management Systemâ that links USAF and Space Forceâs war-fighting capacity.

See also: US Air Force Gives Blockchain Firm $1.5M to Build Supply Chain Network

