UroGen Pharma Ltd. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$24.14 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$26.69 million, or -$1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $21.14 million from $16.60 million last year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$24.14 Mln. vs. -$26.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.03 vs. -$1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $21.14 Mln vs. $16.60 Mln last year.

