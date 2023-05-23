Urban Edge Properties (UE) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Urban Edge Properties said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.53%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 12.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.15%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 130,142K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is 19.64. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.56% from its latest reported closing price of 13.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is 421MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,703K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,594K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,855K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 83.51% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,238K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,864K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,402K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.