UPS (UPS) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, indicating an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.75 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UPS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other' stands at $174.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground' at $10.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Deferred' will likely reach $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package' will reach $14.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' to come in at $23.03 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.14 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' will reach 1.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.68 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' should come in at 1.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' should arrive at $12.34 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.46 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' of $14.24 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.03 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' reaching $9.31 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.61 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' to reach $35.14 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.38 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' will reach 3.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.19 million.

Shares of UPS have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.