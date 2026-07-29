UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS framed its second-quarter 2026earnings callaround the completion of its Amazon volume reduction and the emergence of a leaner U.S. network.

Management also raised its full-year outlook, arguing that improved pricing, automation and a richer customer mix should support margin expansion through the second half.

UPS Completes Amazon Glide-Down

Chief executive officer Carol Tomé said UPS completed its 18-month Amazon glide-down and related network reconfiguration as designed. The company removed roughly 2 million lower-quality pieces per day and about $4.5 billion of associated expenses.

Chief financial officer Brian Dykes said the restructuring included nearly 30,000 fewer operational positions during the first half and 45 building closures, with additional closures planned later in 2026.

Management still expects approximately $3 billion of benefits from network reconfiguration and efficiency programs this year. UPS presented the completed reset as a foundation for operating leverage rather than an endpoint.

UPS Raises Its 2026 Outlook

UPS increased its full-year consolidated revenue outlook to approximately $91.2 billion and adjusted operating profit target to about $8.65 billion. Adjusted earnings guidance rose to approximately $7.22.

Dykes said the outlook assumes U.S. Domestic revenues of approximately $60 billion and a full-year operating margin near 7.5%. Management expects the segment’s second-half margin to reach approximately 8.8%.

Capital expenditures remain projected at about $3 billion, while free cash flow is expected to reach approximately $5.5 billion. UPS also plans roughly $5.4 billion of dividend payments, subject to board approval.

UPS Domestic Margin Leverage Takes Shape

U.S. Domestic revenues increased 6% to $14.9 billion, while adjusted operating profit rose 21% to $1.19 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points to 8%.

Dykes attributed the improvement to pricing, mix and productivity. Revenue per piece increased 9.3%, exceeding adjusted cost-per-piece growth by 130 basis points.

UPS reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. Revenues of $22.83 billion also exceeded the $21.75 billion consensus estimate.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

UPS Expands Premium Growth Priorities

Tomé said the next phase centers on small and midsize businesses, healthcare and business-to-business shipments. SMB average daily volume grew 4.3%, lifting its share of U.S. volume by 250 basis points to 34.5%.

Digital Access Program revenues reached $1.4 billion, while B2B volume through the platform increased 34%. Healthcare revenues exceeded $3 billion for the second consecutive quarter.

Management also emphasized RFID and artificial intelligence. Tomé said RFID has been deployed across U.S. delivery facilities and package cars, providing data that UPS can use to improve planning, routing and package visibility.

UPS Manages International Mix and Fuel Pressure

International revenue rose 12.5% to $5.04 billion, although adjusted operating profit declined 8.7% to $623 million. The segment’s operating margin fell to 12.4% from 15.2%.

Dykes said fuel created a larger margin effect internationally because air transportation represents a greater share of the cost structure. Middle East disruptions also required additional aircraft hours and network rerouting.

Management expects International revenues to grow at a mid-single-digit rate for 2026, with a mid-teens operating margin. Improving Asia trade lanes and easier comparisons tied to de minimis changes underpin the second-half view.

UPS Q&A Tests the Reset’s Durability

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked whether the domestic margin improvement was structural. Dykes said UPS expects revenue per piece to exceed cost per piece by 50 to 100 basis points, supporting further margin expansion.

A UBS analyst pressed management on 2027 pricing and mix. Dykes said base pricing plus 50 to 100 basis points of product-mix benefit was a reasonable framework, while Amazon comparisons will continue affecting the first half of 2027.

A Bernstein analyst asked about Amazon’s competitive ambitions. Tomé said UPS had not identified volume lost to Amazon and stressed the company’s advantages in complex health care, RFID visibility, service and customer relationships.

UPS Keeps Focus on Profitable Growth

Management’s tone was confident but disciplined. UPS expects second-half improvement from a structurally smaller network, stronger pricing and premium-volume growth rather than a broad recovery in package demand.

The company’s priorities remain revenue quality, automation, healthcare logistics and consistent margin expansion, while fuel volatility, tariffs and geopolitical disruptions remain operating considerations.

Zacks Signals for UPS

UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Value Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B indicate favorable characteristics in those styles, while the Growth Score of C is comparatively neutral.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with A and B representing stronger grades. The current ranking calls for a balanced stance, and the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimates are revised following the latest results.

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