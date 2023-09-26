UPRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (Symbol: UPRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.85, changing hands as low as $40.54 per share. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.94 per share, with $52.2214 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.