UPRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (Symbol: UPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.56, changing hands as high as $38.19 per share. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.94 per share, with $68.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.