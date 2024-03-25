Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro S&P500, where 5,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 11.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of UPRO, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 1%, and Apple is lower by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BWEB ETF, which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 31.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: UPRO, BWEB: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.