UOB Group FY23 Core Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - UOB Group reported that its fiscal 2023 net profit was S$5.7 billion, an increase of 25% from last year. Core net profit grew 26% to S$6.1 billion from a year ago. Net interest income rose 16% to S$9.7 billion. Net fee income was S$2.2 billion, up 4%.

The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of 85 cents per ordinary share. Together with the interim dividend of 85 cents per ordinary share, the total dividend for fiscal 2023 will be S$1.70 per ordinary share.

UOB said it will provide junior employees, Class II officers and below, an extra month of bonus on a one-off basis. The additional bonus will be paid to about 6,000 employees across the Group.

