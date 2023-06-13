Unveiled: AMD's AI Strategy -- Will AMD Snatch the Crown From Nvidia?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had its "Data Center & AI Technology Premiere" today, but investors seemed unimpressed, as the stock dipped 3.61%. AMD stock has rallied hard in 2023, up over 94% year to date. Is today's dip an opportunity to add shares? And which is the best stock to buy now, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) or AMD? Watch the video below for an AMD AI update and analysis on both stocks.

*Stock prices used were evening prices of June 13, 2023. The video was published on June 13, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.