Unum Group (UNM) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Unum Group said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 10.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.20%, a decrease of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 182,850K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $49.12. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of $40.03.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is $12,368MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 95.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 55.50% over the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 474K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 218K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Neumann Capital Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

