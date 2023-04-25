Unpacking Policy Issues at Consensus 2023

We’re finally here: Consensus 2023. The team has packed it full of policy-related sessions. We’ll hear discussions ranging from global regulatory policy around crypto to how industry and lawmakers alike are approaching the question of privacy and privacy tool usage in crypto. I’m landing in Austin, Texas, today (Tuesday) – shoot me a note, maybe we’ll meet up. Reminder: you can still buy a discounted ticket, including a virtual ticket if you’re not in Austin.

Policy Summit

The narrative

CoinDesk is hosting a Policy Summit on Friday specifically focused on regulatory and related issues within the industry.

Why it matters

What is happening? That’s a question we'll be discussing during the week.

Breaking it down

It’s been a bad year for crypto. Celsius Network suspended withdrawals on June 12 last year, the day after Consensus 2022 ended. Since then we’ve seen a number of other bankruptcies, the collapse of the FTX exchange and increased attention from policymakers watching thousands of their constituents lose access to millions of dollars’ worth of crypto.

Since then the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ramped up its efforts to police the sector, while U.S. bank regulators have begun issuing statements and guidance warning companies under their charge to be careful around crypto (to say the least). The European Union has finally approved the Markets in Crypto Asset (MiCA) legislation that's been in the works for years, and member governments are soon going to implement the multinational framework. Regulators in places including Hong Kong and the U.K. are revisiting how they approach crypto.

There's also this sharp contrast between the U.S., where lawmakers are still discussing and debating crypto issues without moving legislation, and other regions where we're seeing firm laws and additional guidance tailored to the crypto sector.

We'll hear about all of these issues during the policy summit this week.

I’ll be moderating four sessions: one-on-one discussions with Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero; and our annual Lawmaker Town Hall with House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

We'll also hear from Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, Binance Financial Crime Compliance Head Tigran Gambaryan and even Captain Kirk, aka William Shatner.

Watch CoinDesk's website for coverage throughout the week if you can't make it yourself, and if you are present, come say hi!

This week

Wednesday

First day of CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023!

Thursday

18:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. ET) The House Agriculture Committee will hold a subcommittee hearing on crypto.

18:00 UTC (2:00 p.m. ET) The House Financial Services Committee will hold a subcommittee hearing on crypto.

Friday

15:45 UTC (10:45 a.m. CT) CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023 Policy Summit kicks off.

