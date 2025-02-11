Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Meta Platforms

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $605,443, and 5 are calls, amounting to $981,482.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $600.0 to $730.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $600.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $78.9 $77.05 $78.2 $637.50 $781.4K 222 100 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $39.2 $38.85 $38.85 $725.00 $194.2K 495 99 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $710.00 $162.7K 3.4K 1.7K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.1 $700.00 $102.5K 6.9K 1.9K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $45.25 $44.9 $45.0 $730.00 $90.0K 524 28

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 269,975, the META's price is down by -0.73%, now at $712.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $752.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $610. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $786. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $770. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $846. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.