Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in IonQ

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in IONQ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for IonQ. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,050, and 9 calls, totaling $508,438.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $40.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.15 $8.1 $9.15 $25.00 $91.5K 2.8K 100 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.5 $8.1 $9.05 $25.00 $90.5K 2.8K 0 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.55 $4.1 $4.1 $40.00 $82.0K 1.1K 216 IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $11.35 $10.85 $10.95 $30.00 $75.5K 324 101 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.5 $2.04 $2.4 $33.00 $48.0K 2.1K 286

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a volume of 3,857,357, the price of IONQ is up 3.22% at $34.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for IONQ

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IONQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.