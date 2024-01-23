UNM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/25/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/25/24, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.365, payable on 2/16/24. As a percentage of UNM's recent stock price of $46.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Unum Group to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when UNM shares open for trading on 1/25/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.27 per share, with $52.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.82.

In Tuesday trading, Unum Group shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

