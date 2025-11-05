Unlocking Q3 Potential of Paramount Skydance (PSKY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Paramount Skydance (PSKY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.79 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paramount Skydance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media' should arrive at $3.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' will reach $647.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' should come in at $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' reaching $501.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' to reach $494.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' stands at $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' at $778.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Affiliate and subscription fees' to come in at $3.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' will reach $136.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Advertising' of $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Paramount Skydance shares have witnessed a change of -19.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSKY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

