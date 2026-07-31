Unlocking Q2 Potential of Shopify (SHOP): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify (SHOP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.43 billion, up 28.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shopify metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' of $794.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' to reach $111.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.84 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' will likely reach $218.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $185.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Merchant solutions' should come in at $978.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $767.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Subscription solutions' to come in at $652.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $535.00 million.

Over the past month, Shopify shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHOP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.